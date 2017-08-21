Martial: Pogba Can Win Ballon d’Or In Five Years

Manchester United star , Anthony Martial says his teammate is the best midfielder in the world and expects him to win the ballon d’or in the next five years.

Pogba and Martial have both started the season well for United, with the France midfielder scoring in their first two games of the season.

And while Martial wants to win many trophies with his compatriot, both on the club and international level, he is certain he can win the individual award in the next five years.

“We want to win a lot of trophies together at United and we also want to win the World Cup with France,” Martial told MUTV.

“If he continues to play and improve like he is doing then I think he is also going to win the Ballon d’Or award in the next five years.”

