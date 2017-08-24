Pages Navigation Menu

Masari reveals how Obasanjo was saved from impeachment

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, on Thursday revealed that intervention by prominent Nigerians stopped the House of Representatives from impeaching former President Olusegun Obasanjo. He said this on Thursday while addressing members of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 10 (EIMC 10) at the Institute for Security Studies in Abuja. Masari, who was Speaker at […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

