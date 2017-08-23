Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mayor delivers SOMA highlighting successes made – News24

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Herald live

Mayor delivers SOMA highlighting successes made
News24
THE Nelson Mandela Executive Mayor Athol Trollip delivered his State of the Metro Address (SOMA) last week, highlighting the progress of his Democratic Alliance-led coalition administration over the past year since it has been in power. The SOMA was …
Warm reception for Trollip at meetingHerald live

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.