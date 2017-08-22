Mayorkun Reveals ‘Mama’ Was His Fastest Video Ever To Reach 1.5Million Views On Youtube, Faster Than ‘Eleko’

Adewale Mayowa Emanuel Popularly known as his stage name Mayorkun and DMW signee reveals his new music ‘Mama’ was the fastest video to clock 1.5million views on youtube even more than his first single ‘Eleko’. The Eleko crooner went to his instagram story to share the great move his new single ‘Mama’. Mayorkun is the …

The post Mayorkun Reveals ‘Mama’ Was His Fastest Video Ever To Reach 1.5Million Views On Youtube, Faster Than ‘Eleko’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

