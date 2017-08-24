Pages Navigation Menu

Mayorkun weighs in on Rumoured Feud between Davido & Wizkid – “I don’t think there’s a feud”

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

There is constantly something in the media about top Nigerian music stars Davido and Wizkid feuding, however, Mayorkun who is signed on to Davido’s record label is saying that there is no feud. Watch him talk about it below.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

