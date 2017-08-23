Mayweather, McGregor agree to wear 8oz gloves

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor is a fight many believed would remain a fantasy. But after seemingly endless hurdles, the two biggest names in combat sports agreed their terms.

This is a one off in every sense of the word, and a number of specifications have been put in place for Saturday’s showdown.

Originally the combatants were to slip on the traditional 10oz boxing gloves but against safety advice, they have been reduced to 8oz.

The Association of Ringside Physicians said: ‘This is a bout that has already been set at a specific weight class. Unless there is scientific evidence to support the view that such a change might improve the safety of this bout, we would strongly caution against allowing current regulation to be over-ruled.’

The post Mayweather, McGregor agree to wear 8oz gloves appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

