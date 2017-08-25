Mayweather, McGregor to fight for belt made of solid gold, 3,360 diamonds

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will not be fighting for a major boxing title when they meet in the ring on Saturday, but that has not stopped the pair from creating their very own belt.

Mayweather was a five-division world champion in his pomp but gave up his welterweight title after retiring in September 2015. McGregor also laid claim to the UFC lightweight belt, but the biggest fight of all time will not see a title change hands.

The specially made ‘Money Belt’, however, will be up for grabs. The stunning accessory was revealed at the KA Theatre in Las Vegas on Wednesday as the pair spoke with the press for the final time before their bout on Saturday evening.

Made with alligator skin from Italy, the belt boasts an alleged 3,360 diamonds, 600 sapphires, 300 emeralds, 1.5 kilograms of solid, 24-karat gold and was commissioned by World Boxing Organization president Mauricio Sulaiman.

The gold alone would be worth over £46,000 at today’s prices, meaning the winner would be getting a nice kicker on top of their huge individual earnings, estimated to be around the £80m mark for the aptly named ‘Money’ Mayweather.

Mayweather and McGregor were on their best behaviour as they met the press at a comparatively low-key press conference with the former choosing to throw a compliment to his opponent.

The American said: ‘Conor McGregor has had a hell of a career, he’s still got a hell of a career.

‘He’s a hell of a fighter, he’s a stand-up guy, he’s a tough competitor. He’s a fighter. It’s going to be blood, sweat and tears on Saturday.

‘I’m pretty sure he has had a tremendous training camp. Now it comes down to the two competitors, going out there, displaying our skills and giving the fans what they want to see. The best fighting the best.

‘He’s the best at what he does, I’m the best at what I do.’

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

