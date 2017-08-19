Pages Navigation Menu

Mayweather to earn £19m from ringwear sponsorship

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Sports

The ‘Money Man’ Floyd Mayweather will once again live up to his moniker, with the legendary boxer set for £19million in ringwear deals alone on August 26.

Without a punch even being thrown against Conor McGregor, the undefeated American has a queue of brands lining up to be associated with his mastery inside the ring.

Mayweather’s shorts will earn him the majority of that £19m, as the six sponsorship spots on the material are predicted to rake in £11m, as revealed by the Telegraph.

His victory cap is worth £775,000, a sizable risk for whoever’s brand is emblazoned on it despite Mayweather’s status as favourite.  These astronomical sums reflect the interest this cross-over fight has generated from both combat sport and casual fans, with the bout expected to become the most lucrative of all time.

When all is said and done, ‘Money Man’ could bank himself in the region of £186m for a night’s work.

Even the ring cushion behind his head between rounds was purchased by a betting company for £2.2m.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

