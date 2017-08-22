Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mayweather upset with born-again Justin Bieber for unfollowing him on IG to avoid his negative influences

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

It seems days of being buddies with Justin Bieber is over, as sources claim that Superstar boxer, Floyd Mayweather, and the singer are no longer friends. The Canadian singer who has been getting counseling at the Hillsong Church, reportedly unfollowed Mayweather after he was advised to pull back from those who are bad influences. This move by Justin …

The post Mayweather upset with born-again Justin Bieber for unfollowing him on IG to avoid his negative influences appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.