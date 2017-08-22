Mayweather upset with born-again Justin Bieber for unfollowing him on IG to avoid his negative influences

It seems days of being buddies with Justin Bieber is over, as sources claim that Superstar boxer, Floyd Mayweather, and the singer are no longer friends. The Canadian singer who has been getting counseling at the Hillsong Church, reportedly unfollowed Mayweather after he was advised to pull back from those who are bad influences. This move by Justin …

The post Mayweather upset with born-again Justin Bieber for unfollowing him on IG to avoid his negative influences appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

