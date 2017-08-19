Will McGregor v Mayweather save American boxing – or bury it? – The Guardian
The Guardian
Will McGregor v Mayweather save American boxing – or bury it?
The Guardian
It once commanded America's national consciousness, spawning great literature and making folk heroes out of champions like Joe Louis and Rocky Marciano – but now US boxing is in decline. Can the circus in Las Vegas bring it back to life? by Bryan Armen …
