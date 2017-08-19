No Mbappe, no problem as Monaco set win record – gulfnews.com
|
BBC Sport
|
No Mbappe, no problem as Monaco set win record
gulfnews.com
Paris: Monaco shrugged off the absence of want-away star striker Kylian Mbappe as skipper Radamel Falcao's late goal secured a 1-0 victory at Metz on Friday that saw them set a new French top-flight win record. Falcao's goal came with 12 minutes left …
