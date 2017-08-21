Mbappe sent home from Monaco training

Kylian Mbappe has moved a step closer to the Monaco exit door after the striker was involved in a furious training ground bust-up with team-mate Andrea Raggi.

Mbappe was sent home following an altercation between the pair, with the incident emerging amid heightened speculation surrounding his future at the club with Paris Saint-Germain ready to step up their interest.

The striker initially refused to leave the pitch following the confrontation with Raggi last Tuesday according to reports in France, before members of the the club’s technical staff had to act firmly to remove him from the session.

Reports on Saturday suggested the France teen sensation rowed with manager Leonardo Jardim, but L’Equipe have now claimed the spat involved Raggi with both Mbappe and the 33-year-old defender left out of the squad for the victory at Metz on Friday.

When asked for the reason behind Mbappe’s absence, Jardim said following the 1-0 win: ‘It is our duty to protect him at the moment.’

The 18-year-old is believed to already have his heart set on joining Neymar this summer at PSG, but with just 11 days remaining of the summer transfer window, a move of such magnitude may not occur for another season.

The close proximity of the window closing will not prevent Unai Emery from continuing to pursue the forward, however, with reports in Spain last week claiming he is on the verge of a stunning £163million move to the French capital.

