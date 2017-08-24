Kylian Mbappe in France squad but Ousmane Dembele misses out – ESPN FC
ESPN FC
Kylian Mbappe in France squad but Ousmane Dembele misses out
ESPN FC
With the arrival of Neymar to PSG and the rumoured interest in Kylian Mbappe, is the influx of talent in the French capital hurting Ligue 1? Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim has said Kylian Mbappe is struggling with fitness, and transfer rumours surrounding …
Mbappe in, Dembele out for France
Mbappe set to join PSG from Monaco as both clubs agree £138m fee plus one of Ben Arfa, Moura or Draxler
France include PSG target Kylian Mbappe but Ousmane Dembele overlooked
