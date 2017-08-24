Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Olusegun Obasanjo blames poor quality of Africans’ lives on bad leadership – Eyewitness News

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Olusegun Obasanjo blames poor quality of Africans' lives on bad leadership
Eyewitness News
Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo was giving a keynote address at the 2017 African Leadership Forum where former heads of state discussed pertinent issues facing the continent. Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo speaking at the …
Mbeki: Situation in DRC 'is worrying, SADC must act'News24
LIVE VIDEO: Mbeki hosts African Leadership ForumeNCA

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.