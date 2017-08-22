MedCredits to Launch Token Sale to Decentralize $85 Billion eHealth Market
MedCredits is a decentralized telemedicine platform that provides more affordable and efficient healthcare services through a free market. The first software release ‘Hippocrates’ is a user-friendly app on the MedCredits platform connecting patients to online dermatologists for fast diagnoses at a fraction of the cost. “Our goal is to give patients full control over their … Continue reading MedCredits to Launch Token Sale to Decentralize $85 Billion eHealth Market
The post MedCredits to Launch Token Sale to Decentralize $85 Billion eHealth Market appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!