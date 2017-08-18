Pages Navigation Menu

Meet Nigeria’s Lengthiest Model at Almost 7ft

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Fashion, Photos | 0 comments

The 20-year-old Bakare Olalekan Mubarak is the tallest male model in Nigeria at an astonishing 6ft8. Mubarak is a model, actor and he is the current Mr Kwara 2015 champion. Mubarak is also a student of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin where he studies accounting and is in 400 level. His height is truly striking and makes…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

