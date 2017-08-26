Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Meet Purfcie Conna, Ghanaian Slay Queen With Massive Bum Bum (Photos)

Posted on Aug 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

At the mention of the name – Purfcie Conna, some curvy Nigerian ladies on Instagram might pack their bags and flee for safety for fear of intimidation.

The light-skinned lady who is full of life is not only endowed from the ‘past’, but her ‘future’ is also as bright as the morning sun.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

She is a fashionista who has a flare for colourful clothes that bright out her enticing shape. She is very popular on Instagram where she has over 54,000 followers who keep increasing tremendously by the day since she joined the social network site.

The Ghanaian social media star claims to be a ‘virtuous woman’ who is very strict. She is presently advertising waist trainers for women and her body shape is a testimony to the efficacy of her products.

See more photos of Purfcie Conna below:

The post Meet Purfcie Conna, Ghanaian Slay Queen With Massive Bum Bum (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.