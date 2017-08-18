Meet the beautiful daughters of actor Van Vicker (photos) – Gistmaster (blog)
|
Gistmaster (blog)
|
Meet the beautiful daughters of actor Van Vicker (photos)
Gistmaster (blog)
Van Vicker has just shared some beautiful photos of two daughters in England. The Ghanaian actor also thanked all parents for raising their kids. He wrote;. “Its time for self-felicitation. Raising children (a child) is a backbreaker. I respect my mom …
Actor Van Vicker shakes social media with latest family photos
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!