Meet Trump’s New Communications Director – In Her 20s, Earning R2,4 Million A Year

It would be fair to say that the job of White House Communications Director under Donald Trump is something of a poisoned chalice.

No one will ever top Sean Spicer for sheer entertainment (and ability to be ridiculed on SNL), although in his very brief tenure Anthony Scaramucci gave it his all.

The third Communications Director was Mike Dubke, in case you were wondering, who served from March 6 until June 2.

Next up to the plate is 28-year-old former model Hope Hicks, and the Donald thinks she might be the one.

Sky with this insight below:

Hope Hicks was born in Greenwich, Connecticut on 21 October, 1988 As a teenager she worked as a model, posing for Ralph Lauren among others. After graduating she went to work for public-relations firm Hiltzik Strategies in New York. In 2012, the firm she worked for did a PR campaign for Ivanka Trump’s fashion line, where she first met the Trump family. Hope Hicks became an employee of the Trump Organisation in 2014.

She started working on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign five months before he even announced it. She is one of the President’s closest advisers and has a desk close to his in the White House. She earns $179,700 (R2,4 million) – making her one of the best paid advisers in the Trump administration. She is said to be shy, but trustworthy and does not appear on television.

I would say the job of Communications Director might involve a little time in front of the camera, but Hope has Sarah Huckabee Sanders to face the music these days.

A few quotes about Hope from those working closest with her:

“She’s a little shy, but that’s OK because she is really, really talented” – Donald Trump.

“My brilliant, kind and wickedly funny friend” – Ivanka Trump. “Hope is wise beyond her years and is someone I trust to always be there for the president” – Brad Parscale, digital director of Trump’s presidential campaign. “Hope is a terrific person and will do a great job” – Anthony Scaramucci former White House communications director.

Well if Ivanka says so, right?

You can find more info on Hope via Business Insider HERE.

