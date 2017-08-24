Pages Navigation Menu

Melania Trump thanks Chelsea Clinton for coming to her son’s Defence

Posted on Aug 24, 2017

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump has thanked Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former President Bill Clinton and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for defending her son against online bullies. A Twitter user @mattyrenn had shared a now-deleted photo of Melania’s son Barron Trump with a quote from a conservative news publication The Daily Caller article saying: The […]

