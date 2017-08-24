Melania Trump thanks Chelsea Clinton for coming to her son’s Defence

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump has thanked Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former President Bill Clinton and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for defending her son against online bullies. A Twitter user @mattyrenn had shared a now-deleted photo of Melania’s son Barron Trump with a quote from a conservative news publication The Daily Caller article saying: The […]

The post Melania Trump thanks Chelsea Clinton for coming to her son’s Defence appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

