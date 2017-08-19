Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Members of the US Congress Plan to Create a Compliant Version of Bitcoin

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

It looks like Bitcoin may see yet another regulatory turn of events in the US. More specifically, three members of Congress are working on legislation to protect certain currencies from government interference. That is a rather strange turn of events, to say the least. There should be no difference as to which coins are protected … Continue reading Members of the US Congress Plan to Create a Compliant Version of Bitcoin

The post Members of the US Congress Plan to Create a Compliant Version of Bitcoin appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.