Memphis Depay: Ronaldo Should Be Respected

Memphis Depay says Cristiano Ronaldo is a player that should be respected and not hated due to his charity work.

The Portuguese star is an idol that Memphis Depay worships and he does not understand why he is always criticised.

“I’ve got a great deal of admiration for guys who are successful,” Depay told L’Equipe Magazine. “I don’t understand why some feel hatred towards them.

“Is Ronaldo arrogant? Who’s to say what is arrogant. He’s a man who has been successful in his life and has, without doubt, done many good things for children and poor people in his country. He deserves respect.”

The post Memphis Depay: Ronaldo Should Be Respected appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

