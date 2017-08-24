Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Merchant Navy hails Buhari’s stand on national unity

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NIGERIAN Merchant Navy (Coastal Defence Force) has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s stand on the nation’s unity and security, reiterating its support for the integrity of the country’s economic development. The group said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech last Monday shows that he is manifestly a nationalist. Speaking during a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.