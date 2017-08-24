Pages Navigation Menu

Mercy Aigbe Pens Emotional Birthday Message To Funke Akindele (Read)

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has a penned a lovely, touching birthday message to her fellow actress, Funke Akindele-Bello as she turns 40 today. Mercy took to her instagram page to reveal how funke Akindele stood by her at the lowest point of her life, thanking her for being there whe she needed someone the most. …

