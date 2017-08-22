Metro Suspected Ritualist Who Defiled, Mutilated 8-yr-old Girl Escapes From Police Custody – Nigerian Bulletin
|
Metro Suspected Ritualist Who Defiled, Mutilated 8-yr-old Girl Escapes From Police Custody
Nigerian Bulletin
However, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Ahmed Zaki, stated the Police have started making investigations to ensure his rearrest. Zaki revealed that the Investigative Police Officer, IPO, in charge of the suspect, John Bosco, has been …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!