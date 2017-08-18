Michael Jackson’s Son Seen After A long Time[PHOTOS]

Pop legend, Michael Jackson’s youngest child, Blanket Jackson, 15, was spotted after leaving his Taekwondo class on Wednesday. Blanket who shies away from the media unlike his older sister, Paris Jackson, is said to be a straight-A student who attends martial arts classes after school. Source: Linda Ikeji

