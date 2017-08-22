Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Micheal Otedola College of Education Affiliation Programme Post-UTME Screening 2017/2018

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to notify the general public and applicants that the management of Micheal Otedola College of education has announced the Post-UTME admission screening exercise for its affiliate programme with University of Ibadan. Eligibility Candidates who wish to be admitted into the University of Ibadan, MOCPED affiliate, Noforija-Epe, Lagos State and Scored a minimum of …

The post Micheal Otedola College of Education Affiliation Programme Post-UTME Screening 2017/2018 appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.