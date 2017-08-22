Pages Navigation Menu

Milan buying spree continues with Kalinic swoop

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

Nikola Kalinic PHOTO: AC MILAN/ TWITTER

Croatian international striker Nikola Kalinic has completed a move to AC Milan from Fiorentina, both clubs announced on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old joins Milan on a season-long loan in a deal that will eventually become permanent and has signed a contract with the club until 2021.

Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport reported the transfer will be worth 25 million euros ($29.4 million) as Milan continue to strengthen their squad following last season’s sixth-placed finish.

Kalinic scored 33 goals in 83 games for Fiorentina and is the latest recruit in a busy summer at the San Siro following the notable arrivals of Italy centre-back Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus, Turkish playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu and Portugal forward Andre Silva.

