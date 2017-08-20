Militants give Loyibo, others 3-day ultimatum to renounce N’Delta leadership

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

A militant group, Niger Delta Liberation Crusaders, NDRC, has given High Chief Mike Loyibo and 12 other Niger Delta leaders, named by the Coalition of Niger Delta Militant Groups, at the weekend, as new leaders of the region against the known leadership of former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, under the aegis of the Pan Niger-Delta Forum, PANDEF, a three- day ultimatum to recant the claim.

Convener of the militants’ coalition and leader of the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, self-styled “Major General” Johnmark Ezonbi, had named a new 13-man leadership, comprising Loyibo, ex-Governor Timipre Sylva, HRM Charles Ayemi-Botu, HRM Joshua Igbugburu and others, under the umbrella of Pan Niger Delta Peoples’ Congress of Nigeria, PNDPC, as the new team with the mandate to dialogue with the Federal Government on behalf of the people of the region.

But, reacting to the move, yesterday, NDRC, in a statement by the spokesperson, W O I Izon Ebi, said: “We disassociate ourselves from those who call themselves Coalition of Niger Delta leaders and militants. We also use this medium to call on the eminent personalities mentioned to make a statement and condemn these blacklegs in three days.”

It stated that Clark and PANDEF remain the leader of the region and acceptable platform of the region respectively.

Part of the statement read: “It has come to our notice that some blacklegs and enemies of the Niger Delta are trying to cause confusion by issuing quit notice and at the same time trying to blackmail our leaders and distinguished personalities of the PANDEF by announcing a so- called PNDPC headed by Loyibo, ex-Governor Timipre Sylva, Ayemi Botu and King Joshua Ibgugburu to replace Pa E.K Clark led PANDEF.”

“This is the biggest betrayal and disservice to the Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta in particular. The NDRC and the 21st century youths of the Niger Delta are very proud of Pa E.K Clark and all distinguished personalities of the PANDEF.

The NDRC and the 21st century youths believe in Pa E.K Clark and at the same time are very proud to say that Pa E.K Clark at 90 is a blessing to the Niger Delta”.

The post Militants give Loyibo, others 3-day ultimatum to renounce N’Delta leadership appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

