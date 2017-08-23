Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Military monitoring Social Media to tackle anti-government & anti-security comments | WATCH

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

When he was a guest on Channels Television’s News AT 10, Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed that the military now monitors social media to sieve out and react to anti-government, anti-military, and anti-security speeches and fake news. Speaking on the challenge of social media being used as a means of propagating hate speech […]

The post Military monitoring Social Media to tackle anti-government & anti-security comments | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.