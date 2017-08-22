Milltants threaten showdown over Anambra election

Worried by the marginalisation of the Southeast and South-South regions, militant groups in the region have threatened a showdown should government proceed with the Anambra State election billed for November this year.

The group, known as concerned Militant Leaders (CML), warned Anambra people to boycott the election for their safety. Leader of the CML, General Ben, claimed that pictures of its rugged fighters were recently released in the social media, to warn the Federal and Anambra State governments not to toy with them.

He pointed out that the Niger Delta agitators have no stake in the demand by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), but was worried about the marginalisation of the South East and South-South regions.

The militant leader, stated that though the group is not interested in meeting the Leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, but disclosed that the “rugged fighters” only supported Kanu’s position, that elections in Anambra be boycotted.

Ben warned: “No campaign, no election in Biafraland. We are going to use the state as an experiment because the Federal Government has not told our people why harmless Biafran people were killed by federal troops.’’

The CML group said Niger Delta militants deliberately observed temporary ceasefire on pipeline bombing because of pleas from their people.

“We have maintained silence on attack on oil installations, not that we are afraid of anybody or government. No! It is because of the torrent of pleas coming from our people. But, that will soon lapse.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the All Progressives Alliance and National Coordinator of Initiative for Demonstrating Change in Nigeria, Comrade Chinaedu Ogah yesterday alleged that Nnamdi Kanu is using his so-called IPOB to siphon money from different categories of Nigerians.

Addressing journalists in Abakaliki, Ogah allied himself with Mr. President verdict that said the unity of the country is not negotiable, insisting that those agitating for Biafra only want to destabilised the Nation only for selfish gain.

He accused Kanu of using IPOB to siphon money from people saying that must of the people working with him are touts and unemployed youths.

While believing in one Nigeria, Comrade Ogah insited that Ndi-Igbo are not marginalized rather we are the ones marginalizing ourselves noting that realization of the sovereign state of Biafra is a mirage and not feasible in a country like Nigeria.

