Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Minerva (OWL) A NEW CURRENCY DEVELOPED ON ETHEREUM AIMS TO DISRUPT COMMERCE BY PAYING OUT “REVERSE TRANSACTION FEES” 

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Bitcoin, Press Release | 0 comments

We are pleased to announce MINERVA (OWL), a platform and currency which provides an additional revenue stream to the businesses that accept it. This additional revenue stream is created by introducing “reverse transaction fees,” wherein approved merchants are rewarded new OWL tokens at a variable rate with each transaction. Currently, many businesses struggle with accepting … Continue reading Minerva (OWL) A NEW CURRENCY DEVELOPED ON ETHEREUM AIMS TO DISRUPT COMMERCE BY PAYING OUT “REVERSE TRANSACTION FEES” 

The post Minerva (OWL) A NEW CURRENCY DEVELOPED ON ETHEREUM AIMS TO DISRUPT COMMERCE BY PAYING OUT “REVERSE TRANSACTION FEES”  appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.