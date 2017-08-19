Minister hands over snakes, reptiles to UniUyo – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Minister hands over snakes, reptiles to UniUyo
Daily Trust
The Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Usman Jibril, yesterday in Calabar officially handed over three boxes containing 145 assorted snakes to authorities of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) in Akwa Ibom State. The presentation took place at the …
Impounded snakes, millipedes, spiders, others were bound for Luxemburg – Minister
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!