Minister Threatens To Revoke Undeveloped Abuja Plots

BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja

FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has advised owners of undeveloped plots in areas that have been serviced with infrastructure, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to develop them or risk losing them to those who are ready to develop them.

Speaking when he paid an unscheduled visit to the project site at the Central Business District yesterday, Bello reminded owners of such

undeveloped plots that there are millions of Nigerians waiting to acquire and develop the plots.

According to him, “Development of plots in areas that have been serviced is something that the FCT administration is looking at. The way the city is growing, we encourage those who have not developed their plots to do so. If they don’t, of course, there are millions of people waiting to get such plots, so we have solution to that.”

The minister declared that it was the priority of his administration to ensure the completion of the B6 and B12 Roads, otherwise known as Constitution and Independence Avenues, respectively.

He explained that the roads which traverse the World Trade Centre and the Diplomatic Zones are major infrastructures that hold the key to the economic and social vibrancy of the city, adding that the completion of the roads will enable allotees develop their plots and bring out the skyline of the city centre.

Bello also expressed delight at the partial opening of some segments of the Constitutions Road which, he observed, has already brought some relief on the traffic coming from Airport Road into the heart of the city.

Also speaking, the divisional manager of Julius Berger Plc, the contracting firm, Dr. Lars Richter disclosed that the funding which the company got from the present administration has facilitated the mobilization of their personnel and machinery to site.

The post Minister Threatens To Revoke Undeveloped Abuja Plots appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

