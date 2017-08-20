Ministry to prop up SMEs via technology deployment — Onu

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Dgbonnaya Onu , says the ministry will continue to deploy suitable technologies for the promotion of Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

A statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by Mr Abdul Aminu, Chief Press Secretary to the minister, quoted Onu as saying this at the African SME Expo held in Lagos.

According to him, the idea is to ensure economic diversification and sustainable economic growth in the country.

“Agencies of the Ministry such as the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI), Federal Institute for Industrial Research Oshodi (FIRO) have offered aids to SMEs.

“ Also, Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) and Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) have established centres in different states to provide support to SMEs across the country.

“They have trained and empowered so many entrepreneurs through their various technologies and innovative skills programmes,“ he said.

According to him, the ministry is aligning with the government’s economic diversification drive to ensure security and self- reliance.

He added that application of technology across sectors would create jobs, contribute to growth in Gross Domestic Product, Create new products and services, create SMEs, transform the workforce, improve living standards, and enhance international trade.

He said the ministry, with its agencies, would intensify effort in using the tool of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) to stimulate various sectors to strengthen the country’s economy.

He added that some of the ministries’ several products that were researched and developed were ready for commercialisation.

