Miracle! This Baby Survived The Flood Disaster In Sierra Leone By Putting His Fingers In His Nose While Floating (Photos)
Over 400 people were killed and 600 missing in the mudslide which ravaged Freetown, Sierra Leone. According to reports, this ‘miracle’ baby survived the flood disaster. According to a Facebook user, the baby survived by putting his fingers in his nose while floating.
Meanwhile, Sierra Leone commenced a week of national mourning on Wednesday as rescue workers stepped up their search for victims of the mudslide that ravaged a town outside of Freetown.
