Miring’uh’s role in county press – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Miring'uh's role in county press
The Star, Kenya
Francis Kimemia was on Monday sworn in as the second governor of Nyandarua County, marking the end of the region's first boss in the era of devolution, Governor Daniel Waithaka Mwangi. With Governor Mwangi's exit will also come the departure of …
Nyandarua governor orders fresh county audit
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!