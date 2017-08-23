Miring'uh's role in county press

The Star, Kenya

Francis Kimemia was on Monday sworn in as the second governor of Nyandarua County, marking the end of the region's first boss in the era of devolution, Governor Daniel Waithaka Mwangi. With Governor Mwangi's exit will also come the departure of …

Nyandarua governor orders fresh county audit Kenya Broadcasting Corporation



all 3 news articles »