Mitee drags fg to court over neglect of East West Road

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HARCOURT— Foremost environmental activist and former president, Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, MOSOP, Mr Ledum Mitee, has dragged the Federal Government before a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State over the deplorable state of the East West Road, particularly the Eleme – Onne axis of the road.

The Aleto bridge in Eleme connecting the road from Port Harcourt carved in pen ultimate week.

The bridge links to Port Harcourt refineries, Onne oil and gas free zone and so many other national economic assets in communities in the area.

Mitee, in the suit is asking the court to compel the Federal Government to fix the failed portion of the road, adding that the deplorable state of the road had continued to make life unbearable for inhabitants of communities, who depend on the road to commute and survive.

He said that the sad state of the road had also made it impossible for him to appear in courts in his Ogoni area, stressing that the neglect by the Federal Government was unacceptable to the people.

Mitee was Chairman of Niger Delta Technical Committee, a body set up by former President Musa Yar’Adua to chart a clear course to address challenges of underdevelopment in the Niger Delta region.

The post Mitee drags fg to court over neglect of East West Road appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

