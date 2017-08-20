MKO Abiola Intl Airport: Turkish govt to partner Osun on completion

The efforts of the Osun State Government towards the completion of Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola (MKO) International Airport, Ido-Osun has garnered huge support from the Turkish Government.

The Turkish Government has also expressed its readiness to partner Osun State Government on trade, commerce and industrial revolution so as to aid the state in its effort to improve on the socio-economic wellbeing of its people.

The Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Hakan Cakil, made the statement during a courtesy visit to the Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, at Obafemi Awolowo, Osun Governor’s Lodge, Abuja.

Cakil disclosed that efforts had reached the climax to support the state at completing the MKO Abiola International Airport, a development which he said will open windows for better relations between Nigeria and Turkey.

He said the decision to partner the state was aimed at complementing the efforts being put together by the Aregbesola’s administration at giving the state a befitting airport.

The Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria who commended the state for coming up with the idea of having a unique international airport said, if completed, the airport will be a model in Nigeria and by extension, Africa.

Cakil assured the Osun State Government that the partnering company, Biray Construction Company,‎ has the backing of the Turkish Government, noting that quality job will be delivered at the end of it all.

He therefore assured that the execution of the airport will not only foster good relationship between the Osun State and Turkey but also provide ample business opportunities between the partnering governments.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Biray Construction Company, Birol Arikan‎ assured Osun State Government of quality service delivery.

He said the company has the capacity to deliver on its mandate when being given a partnership will to turn around ‎the airport.

Arikan who said his company is not in any way strange to the terrain, asserted that no effort will be spared at meeting the state’s expectations.

According to him, ‎”We are well known to this project. This is what we do most. We have been on ground for long. We have been operating since 2002. We ha‎‎ve handled such projects across the country.

“So, when we begin, all efforts will be made to make MKO Abiola International Airport of international standard”, he stressed.

Earlier in his speech, the facilitator of the partnership, Ambassador Nurudeen Ogunlade announced that the firm, All Works of life Development Organization, had completed all what is entailed, including obtaining the first tranche of funds through the EXIM Bank of Turkey to begin the construction, upon the signing of concessional agreement between the State of Osun and Biray Construction Group.‎

He said effort is on the top gear to ensure finances of the project, noting that the state has demonstrated high sense of commitment to transform the dream into reality.

While responding, the Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, said his administration will muster the political will needed to complete the project.

Aregbesola who expressed delight over the visit said no efforts will be spared to turn around the economy of the state for the betterment of all and sundry.

He said his administration has done much to bring a facelift to the state, particularly in infrastructure development, a move which, according to him, has turned Osogbo, the state capital, into a mega city.

Aregbesola said the administration intends to use the International Airport to open the state to economic development. He disclosed further that aside import and export activities, the MKO Abiola International Airport will be an addition to what obtains in only three countries in Africa namely, South Africa, Ethiopia and Egypt, where repairs and maintenance of Aircrafts are carried out.

The Governor who further said the completion of the Airport is very dear to his heart assured of a worthwhile partnership between Osun and the Turkish government.

