BLF scoffs at ‘Zille’s noisy poodle’ Malema after DA uses him as ‘garden boy’ – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
BLF scoffs at 'Zille's noisy poodle' Malema after DA uses him as 'garden boy'
Citizen
Black Land First (BLF) members led by Andile Mngxitama and Zanele Lwaini protest, ultimately pointlessly, outside MiWay Insurance headquarters following a fake email scandal on July 21, 2017 in Centurion, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images …
Mngxitama should retract his holocaust tweet
The value of Mngxitama's Holocaust tweet
Mngxitama on Holocaust tweets: I'm just paraphrasing Helen Zille
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!