Mo Farah ends track career with Zurich 5,000m win

Britain’s four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah ended his track career in thrilling fashion on Thursday with victory in the 5,000m at the Diamond League final in Zurich.

The 34-year-old Farah, also a six-time world champion who will now switch to road running, clocked 13min 06.05sec to defeat Paul Chelimo of the United States and Muktar Edris of Ethiopia.

Victory was particularly sweet as Edris had defeated him in the 5,000m final at the world championships in London two weeks ago, ending his streak of 10 gold medals dating back to the 2011 world championships.

It was also Farah’s first career Diamond League trophy.

The post Mo Farah ends track career with Zurich 5,000m win appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

