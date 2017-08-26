Mob beats up pastor, demolishes church where baby’s heart was allegedly found – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Mob beats up pastor, demolishes church where baby's heart was allegedly found
The Nation Newspaper
RESIDENTS of Abua Street in Calabar, Cross River State, yesterday demolished a new generation church located on the street. The Nation learnt that they also beat up the pastor in charge of the church thoroughly before he was whisked away to safety,.
