Mob beats up pastor, demolishes church where baby’s heart was allegedly found – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Aug 26, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Mob beats up pastor, demolishes church where baby's heart was allegedly found
RESIDENTS of Abua Street in Calabar, Cross River State, yesterday demolished a new generation church located on the street. The Nation learnt that they also beat up the pastor in charge of the church thoroughly before he was whisked away to safety,.
Pastor, six others arrested after unearthing body parts in churchThe Punch
Kidnapping, Ritual Killing: Mob Demolish Church, Burn Property in Cross RiverTHISDAY Newspapers
Mob sets church ablaze over pastor's alleged killing 11-year-old for ritualGuardian (blog)

