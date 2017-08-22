Mobile broadband subscriptions to rise by 300% –Ericsson – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Mobile broadband subscriptions to rise by 300% –Ericsson
The Punch
There will be about 300 per cent increase in mobile broadband subscriptions in the Middle East and Africa by the end of 2022, a report from Ericsson has indicated. The President, Middle East and Africa, Ericsson, Rafiah Ibrahim, on Monday linked the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!