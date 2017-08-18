Mobo Award Nominee Olaedo Ibe Returns With ‘Fill Us’ and ‘Nobody Knows’

British Nigerian singer, songwriter and composer, and MOBO Award nominee Olaedo Ibe is back with two brand new singles ‘Fill Us’ and ‘Nobody Knows’, which are taken from her forthcoming sophomore EP Grow To Glow. Both singles come on the back of her critically acclaimed 2016 single ‘Lead Me’ which was supported by the likes of Premier Gospel, AStepFWD, ABN TV and TBN, among others.

Both written by Olaedo herself, and produced by renowned musician Ian Copeland Green, who has previously worked with Michael Jackson, Madonna and Fiona Yorke to mention a few, ‘Fill Us’ is a fun, playful and inspirational song, with a great message for the future generation, while ‘Nobody Knows’ is a socially conscious song about how the predictions of Matthew 24 are our present reality.

Speaking about the inspiration behind both records, Olaedo Ibe says of ‘Fill Us’, “this song means a lot to me, I think it’s a fun song and I feel blessed that I can explore different genres of music as an artist. Lyrically, it’s asking God to fill myself and others with his power, strength and all the fruits of the spirit, and sonically, it is fun and vibrant. It is unique, catchy and inspirational”.

About ‘Nobody Knows’ on the other hand, Ibe says, “this song taught me patience like no other song has. I wrote the pre-chorus and chorus when I was 14, but then I forgot the melody of the song. After 10 years, I randomly remembered the song, and recorded the melody so I wouldn’t forget again. I’ve been so surprised at the love it has received that I had to make sure it featured on my new project”.

– Fill Us

– Nobody Knows

The post Mobo Award Nominee Olaedo Ibe Returns With ‘Fill Us’ and ‘Nobody Knows’ appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

