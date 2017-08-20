Pages Navigation Menu

Mo’Cheddah confirms Engagement to Boyfriend Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbeji

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

For a couple of days there have been reports circulating about singer Mo’Cheddah‘s engagement to her longtime boyfriend Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbeji but the couple did not publicly confirm the reports. In a recent interview with Guardian Life magazine, Mo’Cheddah however confirmed the exciting news. When asked about her engagement she stated “I am excited and I have known him for a long …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

