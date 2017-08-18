Mocheddah poses with the customized flower wall her fiancee surprised her with (Photos)

Singer and fashion designer, Mocheddah who got engaged two weeks ago to her long time boyfriend, Prince BK, was surprised with a mini flower wall by him few days ago. He had someone deliver the flowers which was customized with “Iyawo Bk” in red roses. See more photos below…

The post Mocheddah poses with the customized flower wall her fiancee surprised her with (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

