Mocheddah poses with the customized flower wall her fiancee surprised her with (Photos)

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Singer and fashion designer, Mocheddah who got engaged two weeks ago to her long time boyfriend, Prince BK, was surprised with a mini flower wall by him few days ago.   He had someone deliver the flowers which was customized with “Iyawo Bk” in red roses. See more photos below…  

