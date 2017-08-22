Pages Navigation Menu

Mokonyane blames department’s financial woes on municipalities’ R7bn debt – Mail & Guardian

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Mokonyane blames department's financial woes on municipalities' R7bn debt
Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has laid the blame for her department's ailing finances on ill-equipped municipalities who could not implement their projects. Mokonyane on Tuesday appeared before the standing committee on public …
Scopa hauls Mokonyane, water dept over the coalsIndependent Online
WATCH: Mokonyane pitches to answer to graft accusationseNCA
Municipalities owe Water Dept R7bn, Mokonyane tells ScopaEyewitness News

