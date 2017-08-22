Mokonyane blames department’s financial woes on municipalities’ R7bn debt – Mail & Guardian
Mokonyane blames department's financial woes on municipalities' R7bn debt
Mail & Guardian
Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has laid the blame for her department's ailing finances on ill-equipped municipalities who could not implement their projects. Mokonyane on Tuesday appeared before the standing committee on public …
