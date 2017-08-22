Pages Navigation Menu

Monaco fans take aim at Mbappe

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Monaco’s unsettled striker Kylian Mbappe came under fire on Tuesday from hardcore supporters of the French champions. Ultras Monaco 1994 took to Twitter to claim that the reported Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid target had “proved nothing special in his few dozen matches as a professional”. Mbappe was left out of Monaco’s squad for Friday’s […]

