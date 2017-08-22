Monaco Wants Torino Striker Andrea Belotti To Replace Kylian Mbappe

Monaco want Torino striker Andrea Belotti as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, should the 18-year-old leave for PSG as anticipated.

Gazzetta dello Sport report the Principality side will move for the Torino striker, who release clause is set at £86m.

Belotti was one of a number of top centre-forwards on the market this summer — with several top teams around Europe targeting a new striker.

Monaco already have Radamel Falcao leading their line, with Mbappe failing to feature in the two opening Ligue 1 games.

The Gazzetta dello Sport labelled Andrea Belotti as a ‘great prize’ but reported that no official contact has been made between the clubs.

The post Monaco Wants Torino Striker Andrea Belotti To Replace Kylian Mbappe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

