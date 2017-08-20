Monalisa Chinda-Coker speaks on her second marriage and husband

NAIJ.COM

On how she got to know that Victor Coker is the man for her after her earlier misses. Monalisa said: “I found that I was at peace with him. He is God-fearing and has a good relationship with his family. I also always like to be in his company, and I …

Why men need relationship advice –Monalisa Chinda The Punch



all 3 news articles »