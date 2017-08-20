Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Monalisa Chinda-Coker speaks on her second marriage and husband – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Monalisa Chinda-Coker speaks on her second marriage and husband
NAIJ.COM
On how she got to know that Victor Coker is the man for her after her earlier misses. Monalisa said: “I found that I was at peace with him. He is God-fearing and has a good relationship with his family. I also always like to be in his company, and I
Why men need relationship advice –Monalisa ChindaThe Punch

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.